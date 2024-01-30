Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes $585,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,684,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

