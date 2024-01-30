Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.62. 3,004,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 12 month low of $79.47 and a 12 month high of $133.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

