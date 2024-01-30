Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 12,608 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 2.07% of Chemed worth $161,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chemed by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after acquiring an additional 230,531 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,705,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Chemed by 144.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after acquiring an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 2,529.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after buying an additional 62,939 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed stock traded up $10.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $607.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,674. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $582.24 and its 200-day moving average is $547.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $490.87 and a fifty-two week high of $610.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,798,127.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,531 shares of company stock worth $10,792,705. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

