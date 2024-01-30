Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 297,089 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 939,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,089 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $121,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,231,000 after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 24,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,476. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $345.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average of $124.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. BNP Paribas cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.96.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

