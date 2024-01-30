Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,120 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.83% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $200,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $428,679,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,798,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after buying an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $866,482,000 after buying an additional 62,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 129,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,789,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,229.28. 25,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,323. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,161.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,150.33.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

