Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 37,045 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,611,271 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for 1.5% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.30% of HDFC Bank worth $330,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,583,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,241,000 after acquiring an additional 453,726 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,044,000 after buying an additional 2,627,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after buying an additional 402,245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 19.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,896,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,290,000 after acquiring an additional 785,442 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

NYSE:HDB traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $55.64. 1,211,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,887,631. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.26. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The firm has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

