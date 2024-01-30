Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084,749 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.61% of Vertiv worth $87,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,665,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 57.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,910,000 after buying an additional 2,634,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $57.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,319,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,199. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

