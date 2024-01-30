Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373,869 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.17% of Equinix worth $115,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Equinix by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Equinix by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $839.67.

EQIX stock traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $837.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,093. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 89.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $844.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $804.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $775.67.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,403 shares of company stock valued at $13,917,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

