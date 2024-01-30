Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,876,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131,087 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 4.8% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.59% of Linde worth $1,070,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.86.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $2.66 on Tuesday, hitting $408.27. The company had a trading volume of 348,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $318.88 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $408.60 and a 200-day moving average of $391.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

