Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,032,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,788 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.84% of Xylem worth $185,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Xylem by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $112.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,793. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.80 and a 200-day moving average of $102.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

