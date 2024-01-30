Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $135.23 Million Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,628,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,454 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.17% of AECOM worth $135,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 31.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in AECOM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AECOM

AECOM Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE ACM traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $89.60. The stock had a trading volume of 326,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,333. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $94.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.65%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.