Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $153.75 Million Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 940,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,216 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $153,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 615.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.60.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,849. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.81 and a 12-month high of $176.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.90 and a 200-day moving average of $154.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.47.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

