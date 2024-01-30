Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $74.47 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,261,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,336 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $74,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Donaldson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DCI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.94. 73,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

