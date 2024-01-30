Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,201,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,652 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.16% of Danaher worth $297,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $7.34 on Tuesday, hitting $241.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.78. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $245.40.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.

View Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.