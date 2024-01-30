Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,333 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.26% of PTC worth $210,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,698,000 after buying an additional 1,189,025 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,236,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,148,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 691,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,975,000 after acquiring an additional 277,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.18. 135,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,942. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $185.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTC. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PTC from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.08.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

