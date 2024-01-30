Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 146,798 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,798 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $191,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $231.14. 30,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,971. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.32 and its 200-day moving average is $234.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $335.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

