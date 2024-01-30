Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 302,098 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,546,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 302,098 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 1.6% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.30% of Applied Materials worth $352,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Applied Materials by 37.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,471 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 330.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

AMAT traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.61 and a twelve month high of $178.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

