Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 45,741 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,741 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises approximately 2.4% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.11% of Cintas worth $542,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,139 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 52.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after acquiring an additional 292,701 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $604.02. 51,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,179. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $577.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $607.79. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

