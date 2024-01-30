Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,182,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171,507 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises 1.4% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $310,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 41.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 32.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSG. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.28. The company had a trading volume of 191,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,122. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.17 and a 12 month high of $172.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

