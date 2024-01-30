Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years. Independent Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Independent Bank Group to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $65.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.83 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

