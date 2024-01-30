Insider Selling: General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) CEO Sells 32,355 Shares of Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,854. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $269.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 57.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,063,000 after acquiring an additional 119,264 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.