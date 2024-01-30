Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Update

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $216.61 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.