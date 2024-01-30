Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,118 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Trading Down 1.6 %

INTC stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,761,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,414,293. The company has a market cap of $181.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

