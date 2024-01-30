Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Intel from a reduce rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. Intel has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

