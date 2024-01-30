Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.48.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $43.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $184.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.41, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

