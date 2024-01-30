Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $44.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HSBC from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.47. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $184.83 billion, a PE ratio of 112.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after buying an additional 2,237,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after buying an additional 2,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

