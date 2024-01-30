Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,106,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,507 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 12.9% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $72,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.78. 5,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,781. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average is $69.56.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

