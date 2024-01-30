Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,692. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

