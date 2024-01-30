Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $984,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,771 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS MTUM traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $169.06. 267,924 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.03 and a 200-day moving average of $147.98.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

