Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $77,000 in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 218,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 0.5 %

UMC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,978. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

