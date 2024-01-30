Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 280,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,771. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

