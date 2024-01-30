Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.10. 934,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,257. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

