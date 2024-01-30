Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases 296 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $405.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,667,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,640,994. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $352.28 and a 200 day moving average of $323.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.06 and a 1 year high of $406.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 875,686 shares of company stock valued at $300,859,630 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.