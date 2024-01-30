Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases 94,037 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,037 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 4.8% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 0.63% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $26,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 229,590 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 51,251 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $963,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.13. The company had a trading volume of 59,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,838. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.71. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.57 and a 1-year high of $83.38.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

