Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.50.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $441.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,195. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $442.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $414.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $422.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.38.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,262 shares of company stock valued at $201,031,282 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

