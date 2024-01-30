InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,027.14 ($76.62).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($82.63) to GBX 6,000 ($76.28) in a report on Monday, November 13th.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 1.4 %

About InterContinental Hotels Group

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 7,560 ($96.11) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,926.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,278.51. The company has a market cap of £12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,682.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,086 ($64.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,572 ($96.26).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

