International Business Machines Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.66 (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 1.66 per share by the technology company on Saturday, March 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

International Business Machines has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. International Business Machines has a dividend payout ratio of 62.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $10.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.61. 729,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,854,010. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $196.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $171.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

