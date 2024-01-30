International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of International Paper by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of International Paper by 992.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

NYSE:IP opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.03. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

