Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.76

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.76 and last traded at $100.76, with a volume of 678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.59.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3806 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,055,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,679,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

