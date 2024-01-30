Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.76

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.76 and last traded at $100.76, with a volume of 678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.59.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3806 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.