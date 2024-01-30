Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.11

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.11 and last traded at $29.21, with a volume of 104479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $605.90 million, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 95,648.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,222,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,992 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,245.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 632,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,985,000 after purchasing an additional 585,652 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 319,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 208,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 31,271 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 104,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 25,778 shares during the period.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

