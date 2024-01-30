Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Trimmed by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 4.9% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $425.42. 23,744,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,755,809. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.30. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $285.19 and a 52 week high of $429.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

