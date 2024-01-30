Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPMO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.98. 4,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,853. The company has a market capitalization of $240.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.40. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $70.09.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

