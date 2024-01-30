Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $56.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,005. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $51.91.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

