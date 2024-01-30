Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for GoDaddy (GDDY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) recently:

1/26/2024 – GoDaddy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/18/2024 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2024 – GoDaddy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/10/2024 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – GoDaddy was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/6/2024 – GoDaddy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/29/2023 – GoDaddy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $109.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,610. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $109.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Get GoDaddy Inc alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,549,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 556 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $41,438.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,549,005.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,201 shares of company stock worth $11,550,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.