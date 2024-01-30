Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IONS. Raymond James started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.43.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $2,134,329.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,091.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $2,134,329.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,091.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,239 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $9,329,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.