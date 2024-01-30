iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,974 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.12. 833,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,786. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.29. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.