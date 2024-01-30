iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IJR stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,797,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,299. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

