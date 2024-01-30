iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $108.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $108.20.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

