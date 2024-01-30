iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lowered its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 609.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LDEM opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.47. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

