iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,482,000 after purchasing an additional 164,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,793,000 after acquiring an additional 63,343 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,316,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,640,000 after buying an additional 435,072 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 120,063.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 803,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,629,000 after acquiring an additional 803,223 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IEV stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $52.63. 59,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,753. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $53.15.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.